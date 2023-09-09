Mobile black spots in rural WA towns will come under intense scrutiny after a Wheatbelt farmer who was shot at by a 25-year-old gunman wearing a nazi armband struggled to inform police of his location after bullets pierced his ute. Deputy Premier Rita Saffioti told media on Saturday her Government would investigate phone outages in the Wheatbelt town of Kellerberrin after residents were forced into hiding on Thursday after a lone gunman dressed in camouflage shot dead his co-worker. Lachlan Bowles, 25, fatally shot local father Terry Czernowski at Moylan Grain Silos at about 8.40am on Thursday before taking off in a Commodore. He then ditched his vehicle before continuing his rampage on foot. As he walked north along Mission Road, Mr Bowles shot at a ute driven by farmer Rob Linto, narrowly missing his head as the bullets pierced his car. Mr Linto said it was a struggle to reach triple zero after he almost died at the hands of Mr Bowles. “He had in his mind he wanted to take me out, I reckon, so I couldn’t phone it in that I’ve seen him. There was some reason, otherwise, why would he bother shooting me?” Mr Linto said. Once he received a phone signal, Mr Linto travelled to a police station where he filed a report. A siege between Mr Bowles and the tactical response group ended after Mr Bowles took his own life in a paddock. It was just after 4.30pm when WA Police Commander of Regional WA Rod Wilde confirmed at a press conference in Northam that the eight-hour siege was over. When asked about the shocking phone service in the town, Ms Saffioti said the Government would be investigating the circumstances as part of the police review. “It’s part of working with the Federal Government in relation to telecommunications, but we will again get further advice,” she said. “As part of the police review of what happened, we’ll be investigating all of these different elements of what happened beforehand and what happened during that awful day where we saw a community deeply concerned about their own safety with a gunman running the streets. “We’ll be reviewing all aspects of it and seeing what we can improve.” Ms Saffioti’s comments come as the Federal Government committed to a $40 million program to improve phone reception in 54 locations across rural Australia. Only six of those 54 locations are in Western Australia and Kellerberrin is not included. The Mobile Black Spot Program is currently being investigated by the Australian National Audit Office, following allegations its coverage favoured Labor electorates. A report is due to detail the findings in May 2024 Central Wheatbelt MP Mia Davies travelled to Kellerberrin on Friday to discuss with the council and police the kind of counselling and support services that would be offered to locals. “In the first instance, we deal with traumatised families and individuals,” she said. “And then after that, it will be a community response in terms of support for school kids, making sure that we’ve got opportunities for anyone that’s been impacted through the family or friend network.” Ms Davies said she felt sick to the stomach when she heard what had happened as she was forced to avoid Kellerberrin as she drove home to Northam from Narembeen. “It certainly made me feel pretty ill,” she said. “But I knew that the police were doing everything they could — they were very quick to respond. “We’re talking a community of 800 or 900 people in the district, and multiple generational families, many of whom have known each other for a long time.”