The Kellerberrin grain silo business at the centre of a fatal shooting in the Wheatbelt has said it does not “wish to speculate as to why this tragedy occurred”. Moylan Grain Silos issued a statement on social media on Thursday, a week after employee Terry Czernowski was shot dead at the business by fellow worker Lachlan Bowles, who went on to take his own life during a stand-off with police. It came a day after the company’s boss, Corey Moylan, broke his silence in a radio interview, in which he described how other workers who witnessed the ordeal and would be left dealing with the trauma for “years to come”. In the Facebook post, the company said it had “lost two valued employees” in the “unfathomable tragic event”. “Our thoughts are foremost with their family, friends and workmates,” the statement said. “This matter is under investigation and we do not wish to speculate as to why this tragedy occurred. Misinformation will only cause further grief for their loved ones.” The business went on to thank WA Police, emergency services and hospital staff for the “exemplary” professionalism and care taken throughout the ordeal. “To our community of Kellerberrin and surrounding towns affected, you were unwavering in your response and duty. Your support for the Czernowski and Bowles families in the days, weeks, years to come will be invaluable,” it said. The company also thanked the community for the support and kind words they had received. “In moving forward our priority is with the well-being of our workforce who we walk alongside, ensuring they have all the support available to them,” the post said. “They endured something that nobody should ever have to. Their actions to assist Terry and see the workforce to safety was unquestionable. “To the families involved, we grieve for you, we grieve with you.” In his interview earlier this week, Mr Moylan said after overcoming the shock of what had taken place, workers “chucked Terry in the ute to try and get him to hospital”. “That’s going to be traumatic for the fellas involved for years to come,” he told ABC Radio on Wednesday. “So for them to take the initiative and do that … they’re going to be lifelong friends, but … they’ve got a long road ahead of them for what they’ve seen. The family of Mr Czernowski on Wednesday also broke their silence to express their “heartfelt thanks” to police and the community who have offered support in the wake of the “horrible tragedy”. “The family would like to sincerely thank those who have called, sent flowers and passed on their sympathies,” his family wrote. “This horrible tragedy has had a huge impact on Terry’s family and friends, which only time will heal.” The family added: “There has been a lot of speculation about what transpired on that fateful day, which we may never know the outcome.” They said they would like privacy as they “come to terms with this indescribable crime”. “This is with the utmost respect to both families involved. It’s pretty hard to resent the guy that caused this huge event,” he said.