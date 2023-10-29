Search
thewest.com.au

Man dies after ute swerves off Bussell Highway in Kudarup near Augusta and hits tree

Caleb RuncimanThe West Australian
Premium
Premium

Subscribers with digital access can view this article.

Already a subscriber?

Everyday Digital

$1 per day

Cancel anytime. Min cost $28.

Weekend Papers + Everyday Digital

$9 per week

Cancel anytime. Min cost $36.

See other subscription options and Terms & Conditions
Subscribers get more

Video series & podcasts

Watch and listen to a variety of WA true crime series, video channels and podcasts with commentary on news, politics and current affairs

Watch now

Newsletters

Breaking news, sport, business and more. Get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a headline.

Choose today

Win big!

Regular chances to win incredible prizes like luxury getaways and sports tickets with our subscriber exclusive competitions

Enter now

Subscriber discounts

Get exclusive discounts on movie tickets, dining and popular attractions.

Browse today

Video series & podcasts

Watch and listen to a variety of WA true crime series, video channels and podcasts with commentary on news, politics and current affairs

Watch now

Newsletters

Breaking news, sport, business and more. Get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a headline.

Choose today

Win big!

Regular chances to win incredible prizes like luxury getaways and sports tickets with our subscriber exclusive competitions

Enter now

Subscriber discounts

Get exclusive discounts on movie tickets, dining and popular attractions.

Browse today
Subscribe and get instant access to West Rewards, our rewards program.