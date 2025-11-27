A baby-faced accused drug trafficker charged over a foiled plot to import more than half a tonne of cocaine off the coast of Lancelin, is desperately fighting to return home to be with his mum. Seth Spiteri, 19, appeared via videolink in Perth Magistrates Court on Thursday to continue his application for bail. The court was told Spiteri and two other men arrived in WA from NSW on October 31 before continuing their journey to the sleepy beachside town, about 125km north of Perth. It is alleged the group used a boat to retrieve the drugs, which had been deposited by an international livestock carrier, tens of kilometres out to sea. The prosecution said CCTV captured Spiteri and his accomplices at Two Rocks Marina over several days, where they allegedly loaded the drugs into a Ford Ranger and took them to an unknown location. The teenager, who lives in the outer western suburbs of Sydney, first came to the attention of police on November 3, when he and another man were rescued off the coast of Guilderton after their boat began taking on water. They were spoken to by officers and released before returning to NSW. Days later police received reports of “large packages” tied to flotation drums off the coast, which were found to contain cocaine. Spiteri denies any knowledge or involvement with the drugs and his lawyer told the court that he intends to take the matter to trial. In the meantime, he wants to be released from prison to live with his mother in NSW who has offered to pay a surety of $50,000 to support his bid for bail. Spiteri’s lawyer said he was willing to report to his local police station in Penrith three times a week and abide by a curfew. The prosecution argued there was no guarantee that NSW authorities had the resources to ensure the bail conditions could be enforced and complied with. The bail application was adjourned for one week to allow Spiteri’s defence time to seek assurance from interstate police as to whether they can conduct required bail checks. He will face court again on December 5. Three others have also been charged in connection to the drugs.