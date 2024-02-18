Two seven-year-old girls — understood to be twin sisters — have been killed in a horror road crash which has forced shut part of Great Eastern Highway in the Wheatbelt. WA Police have confirmed that officers from the major crash investigation section are seeking information regarding the fatal crash in Carrabin, between Merredin and Southern Cross. A spokesperson confirmed that about 11.10am, St John WA told police they were attending a serious crash. Police, St John WA and Department of Fire and Emergency Services personnel attended the shocking scene. When they arrived they discovered a white Toyota Camry sedan which had left the road and struck a tree. Tragically, two 7-year-old girls died at the scene. The driver, a 31-year-old woman, was taken by St John WA to Merredin Hospital. She suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital on Sunday. The highway remains shut in both directions approximately 2km east of Carrabin, near Merredin — and motorists are advised to avoid the area. Main Roads WA are advising drivers to seek alternative routes. Police are urging anyone with dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash to upload it directly to investigators here. Anyone with information regarding this crash, or who saw the white Toyota Camry sedan being driven in the time leading up to the crash, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online here. If you or anyone you know has been affected by a road crash, contact Road Trauma Support WA on 1300 004 814.