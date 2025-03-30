A truck driver has been killed after he crashed into a tree in the Wheatbelt, while another driver has been taken to hospital. WA Police said the truck, which had two semi-trailers, was driving along Calingiri-Wongan Hills Road in Lake Ninan at about 1.15am on Sunday when it crashed into a tree. St John WA paramedics attended the scene and the male driver was declared dead. A second male driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after his car crashed into the truck. Major Crash investigators will conduct an examination of the scene and are appealing for any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au. So far this year, 47 people have died on WA roads.