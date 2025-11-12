A 56-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after a woman lost her life in a multi-vehicle car crash in Metricup last month.

At about 3.45pm on October 24, emergency services were called to Bussell Highway near Harmans Mill Road, in the State’s South West, after a collision involving a truck and two cars.

Police said a white and red Freightliner truck towing trailers was travelling north when one of its trailers collided with two southbound vehicles — a black Volkswagen Tiguan and a gold Subaru Outback.

The 53-year-old woman, who was driving the Subaru, suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Royal Perth Hospital, where she died.

The 28-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Volkswagen was taken to Busselton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 56-year-old male truck driver stopped at the scene and was not injured.

The man from Broadwater has been charged with one count of Manslaughter and is due to appear before the Busselton Magistrates Court on December 9.

The investigation remains ongoing, and investigators are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online.