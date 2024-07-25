The identity of two pilots killed in a helicopter crash in the Kimberley on Thursday can be revealed, as tragic new details about the collision begin to emerge.

Peter Ritter, 29, and Gavin U’Ren, 30, are the two young pilots who tragically lost their lives on Thursday morning after their helicopters collided at a cattle station near Derby.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash near Mt Anderson Station in Camballin, about 120km south of Derby.

WA Police and emergency services were called to the crash about 6.20am, with early indications suggesting two cattle mustering helicopters collided shortly after take-off.

It’s understood at least one of the choppers caught fire after it crashed to the ground.

Each chopper only had the pilot aboard.

Mr Ritter and Mr U’Ren died at the scene from their injuries.

Both of their families have been notified about the tragedy.

Both men worked for Pearl Coast Helicopters — a Broome-based helicopter company specialising in aerial stock mustering.

In a statement, the company said: “Pearl Coast Helicopters is deeply saddened to report the tragic loss of two of our valued and highly experienced pilots in a helicopter accident on Mount Anderson Station earlier today.

“This accident is devastating and we express our condolences to the family and friends of the pilots involved, as well as our team, who are profoundly impacted by this loss.

“Ensuring the safety of our employees and clients is always our top priority and we are actively working with authorities in their investigation of the incident.”

The men’s Facebook and Instagram pages clearly show they loved flying, with many of their social media photos and videos featuring them standing next to or inside helicopters.

According to Mr Ritter’s social media channels, he studied at Weilmoringle in New South Wales before moving to WA.

Camera Icon Helicopter crash victim Peter Ritter. Credit: Facebook / Facebook

He was also a supremely talented photographer. He had an Instagram channel where he displayed many of his beautiful photos.

Mr U’Ren was originally from Northam but lived in Broome.

He gave an interview to the Farm Weekly only two months ago, in which he spoke about his love of flying helicopters — a dream he realised about four years ago.

“Watching them work, and getting to ride in the helicopters occasionally made me realise that was what I wanted to do,” Mr U’Ren said in his recent interview.

“Becoming mates with a few pilots, seeing the life they live, moving around and seeing some pretty cool countryside just concreted it.”

Camera Icon Helicopter crash victim Gavin U’ren. Credit: Facebook / Facebook

The West Australian understands at least two other helicopters were in the air and were in the vicinity of Thursday’s crash.

It’s understood the pilots of those two other helicopters managed to land safely moments after the crash occurred.

Once on the ground, they tried to help the two critically injured men.

It’s believed this included pulling one of the injured men out of his burning helicopter.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has been notified of the tragedy and will conduct an investigation.

WA Police will also prepare a report for the Coroner, after deploying officers from across the Kimberley and Perth to the scene.

“This is a tragic incident that’s happened today, everyone deserves to go to work and come home again safe and sound, but unfortunately, two young men, aged 29 years and 30 years respectively, have lost their lives,” WA Police Superintendent Steven Thompson said.

“On behalf of the WA Police force, I want to express my condolences to the family, friends, loved ones and colleagues of those who lost their lives today — I can only imagine what pain and suffering they are going through.

Camera Icon WA Police Steve Thompson holds a press conference on the helicopter crash near Mount Anderson Station in Camballin. The two cattle mustering helicopters collided shortly after take-off and as a result both pilots – a 29-year-old man and a 30-year old man – died of injuries received during the crash. ABC News Credit: ABC News / Supplied

Due to the remoteness of the station, it took emergency services around 45 minutes to reach the crash site.

“I’d like to commend the persons that were first on the scene, other pilots and other members of the public for what they did at the scene today.”

Specialist forensic officers from Perth arrived at the scene later on Thursday in the wake of the crash.

In a statement, the Kimberley Agriculture and Pastoral Company (KAPCO) — which manages four pastoral stations across the region including the Mt Anderson Station — said it was devastated by the news.

“KAPCO extends its deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased. Our thoughts also go out to friends and colleagues at this sad and tragic time,” the statement said.

“The KAPCO is cooperating with authorities investigating the incident. KAPCO won’t be making any further comment at this time out of respect for the families of those impacted.”

An ATSB spokesman said it was investigating the mid-air collision of two Robinson helicopters.

“As reported to the ATSB, at about 6.30am four helicopters were departing to conduct mustering near Mount Anderson Station when, shortly after take-off, two of the helicopters collided,” he said.

“The ATSB is deploying a team of transport safety investigators from its Canberra and Brisbane offices, with expertise in aircraft operations and maintenance, to the site.”

The investigators will examine the wreckage, conduct site mapping and will recover any relevant components for further investigation at the ATSB’s technical facilities in Canberra.

Camera Icon Police officer Simon Hibble responds to the fatal helicopter crash near Mount Anderson Station in Camballin, Broome. Credit: Katya Minns / The West Australian

The spokesman said investigators will also interview witnesses and collect relevant recorded data, pilot and aircraft maintenance records and weather information.

A preliminary report is expected to be released in two months detailing factual information with a final report released at the conclusion of the investigation.

Shire of Derby-West Kimberley president Peter McCumstie said his condolences went out to the families impacted.

“It is an awful tragedy and highlights the dangers of helicopter mustering,” he said.

“Two young people have lost their lives and this will have significant impacts on the pastoral community. Our hearts go out to the families.”