Fifteen people have been rushed to hospital after a head-on crash between a tour coach and truck in the Mid West. Emergency services remain at the scene of the crash on Port Gregory Road, near Sandy Gully, which happened just after 9am on Friday. A police spokesperson said 45 people, some believed to be in their 70s, were on board the Australian Pinnacle Tour bus when it collided with a Fishermen’s Co-operative transport truck. It is believed the tour coach was heading towards Northampton and the truck was being driven in the opposite direction when they hit. A St John WA spokeswoman confirmed that 15 people were treated at the scene, including the truck driver, and 14 of those people were been taken to nearby hospitals. It is understood two people have suffered serious injuries, while the remainder escaped the crash with minor injuries. Geraldton traffic police are investigating the cause of the crash and the truck drivers will be blood tested. Police have urged motorists to slow down and drive with caution in the area as first responders remain at the scene. The eastbound lane on Port Gregory Road is currently blocked as traffic management heads out to the scene. Anyone with information regarding this crash, or who saw the truck or bus involved in the time leading up to the crash, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at crimestopperswa.com.au