WA’s smallest schools will get a funding boost this year in a bid to make sure their students are not disadvantaged because of their school’s size or location. The Cook Government will inject $4.7 million into 128 schools across WA that have fewer than 100 students on their books. From 2026, the allocation will be doubled to an estimated $10 million a year and provided to schools on an ongoing basis. The extra funding will go mostly to country schools, including 37 in the Wheatbelt, 20 in the Mid West region, 15 in the Great Southern and 10 in the Kimberley. Each school will get, on average, from between $22,000 and $44,000 this year, and double that amount from next year. It comes as part of targets outlined in the Better Fairer Schools Agreement, signed by the Cook and Albanese governments last year, aimed at driving improvements in results for WA public school students. Schools in WA are also supported by the student-centred funding model, which includes an enrolment-linked base allocation to ensure that schools with smaller student populations can meet general operating costs. Education Minister Tony Buti said the initiative was part of the government’s commitment to full and fair funding to make sure all students were supported. “This additional investment in small schools will ensure that they can meet rising operating costs as well as provide funding for further initiatives to support small cohorts — such as classes with reduced numbers across multiple year groups,” he said. “Every school and every student in WA should reach their full potential, regardless of their location or the size of the local population. “Our aim is to give all students every opportunity to learn and thrive in their school setting, particularly in regional and remote parts of the State.