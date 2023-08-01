About 50 jobs have been saved in the Kimberley after creditors approved a bid to rescue barramundi grower Marine Produce Australia. Tassal’s $7.8 million plan to pull two Marine entities out of administration was approved on Monday, sparking hopes a huge expansion plan of the Cone Bay operation may proceed in some form. Marine Produce went under in May. The business harvests between 20 and 30 tonnes of barramundi per week and it’s understood about 80 per cent of that is shipped to Coles supermarkets. McGrathNicol partner Rob Kirman said the approval of Tassal’s deed of company arrangement was a good outcome. “(It’s) not only saving the business and the jobs, but it’s also providing a platform for growth,” Mr Kirman said. He said Tassal will have the capability to take the business to the next level. Tassal chief executive Mark Ryan said the business — now owned by Canadian seafood giant Cooke — had achieved turnarounds in Australia’s salmon and prawn industries. The same skills would be applied to barramundi, Mr Ryan said. “We are excited to bring world-class engineering, technology, innovative equipment, and 36 years’ experience in aquaculture to operating this barramundi farm,” he said. “Once operations are consolidated, we will look at growth opportunities. This is a huge win for northern WA and a win for local jobs and investment.” Last year, Marine Produce had submitted plans to environmental regulators for a $300m expansion. It’s understood the company has submitted applications for 13 fisheries licences that are before the State Government for approval. Fisheries Minister Don Punch welcomed the deal, flagging aquaculture as a growth industry for WA. The government has pledged $2 million to redevelop the Broome Tropical Aquaculture Park to support increased production in the region. “The Cook Government is keen to work with Tassal to look at opportunities to consolidate and grow sustainable seafood production in the north of State,” Mr Punch said. “Aquaculture is among the world’s fastest-growing food production sectors and is important to growing WA’s food industries, creating new jobs and driving economic diversification.”