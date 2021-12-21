A 72-year-old farmer was killed earlier this week in a work-related accident south of Perenjori.

A statement from WorkSafe WA issued on Tuesday said the man was jump-starting an old tractor on Monday at Maya, 55km south of Perenjori, hoping to use it to free a bogged truck. The tractor started and hit the man before travelling into a paddock where it hit trees, starting a fire.

WorkSafe WA commissioner Darren Kavanagh extended his sincere condolences to the man’s family, as WorkSafe investigates the incident to ensure compliance with safety procedures.

This is the fifth reported death in WA’s agriculture, forestry and fishing sector this year.

Shire of Perenjori president Chris King said the man’s death was a tragic incident and his heart went out to his family.