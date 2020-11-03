Search
Crew on damaged livestock carrier, MV Barkly Pearl, heading to Geraldton showing no COVID-like symptoms

Staff reporterGeraldton Guardian
The MV Barkly Pearl docked at Geraldton Port.
Camera IconThe MV Barkly Pearl docked at Geraldton Port. Credit: Geraldton Guardian

A livestock carrier with hull damage will be taking safe harbour in Geraldton, but the ports authority has stressed the ship’s crew are all in good health with no COVID-19 like symptoms.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mid West Ports Authority says it’s been advised by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) that livestock carrier MV Barkly Pearl has sustained hull damage and been directed to head to Geraldton Port.

“MV Barkly Pearl ship master has provided a health declaration of the crew onboard and has advised that all are in good health with no COVID-like symptoms,” the statement reads.

“MWPA is taking every measure to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of all involved is of the highest priority. All COVID protocols are being applied as a precautionary measure.

“MWPA has not been made aware of any environmental impacts, however a boom will be deployed around the vessel once berthed as a pre-cautionary measure.”

The port authority says it is liaising closely with AMSA, Department of Transport, Department of Health, Australian Border Control and WA Police to bring the vessel into port safely where the damage will be assessed and a response determined.

The Barkly Pearl was en route from Singapore to Fremantle but does not currently have any livestock on board.

A spokesman for the Gulf Agency Company, which manages the vessel, declined to comment on the incident or how the damage occurred.

The MV Barkly Pearl being towed into Geraldton Port.
Camera IconThe MV Barkly Pearl being towed into Geraldton Port. Credit: Geraldton Guardian

