A Geraldton teacher, who remains a farm girl at heart, has been named the Royal Agricultural Society of WA’s Mid West Rural Ambassador Award for youth in agriculture.

The competition looks for young adults aged 20-30 years from rural areas who are passionate about living and working in their communities and strive to see other generations live their best rural lives.

The Mid West Group of Affiliated Agricultural Societies announced Sarah Dring as the Mid West Rural Ambassador in Carnamah on Saturday, July 16.

Ms Dring was selected from the North Midlands Agricultural Society to represent the district at the Chapman Valley and Perth Royal Show.

The 27-year-old said she was surprised and taken aback when she was chosen for the role.

“The four other entrants were amazing and inspiring women, I felt really grateful to be afforded the opportunity,” she said.

Ms Dring was raised in the Mid West, spending her schooling in regional towns including Eneabba, Jurien Bay and Geraldton.

She currently works off Warradarge, a mixed farming enterprise 25km south from Eneabba.

“I’ve always worked on my family farm. As a child, we spent our school holidays and weekends on the farm,” she said.

Ms Dring has worked as a full-time teacher for five years and spent the last two in Geraldton, but said next year she wanted to shift to full-time farming.

“I live in Geraldton at the beginning of the week, and then at the end of the week I’m out at the family farm,” she said.

“It’s a busy week every week.”

Ms Dring said as the ambassador she would represent the North Midlands Agricultural Society, and the idea of the award was to celebrate those with a passion and genuine interest in rural and regional Australia.

“I encourage everyone to support their local agricultural society by attending the shows, the shows are looking like they will be amazing this year,” she said.

The State finalist who will compete at the national level competition in Tasmania will be announced in Perth on September 25.