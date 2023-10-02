Organisers of the inaugural Chapman Valley Rodeo on Saturday say the event went off without a hitch. Double Barrel Entertainment proved their expertise in all things rodeo, but the odds for the first-ever Chapman Valley Rodeo were slightly stacked as the event coincided with the AFL Grand Final. However director Jo Kestel said that worked in their favour. “It put everyone in a good mood, it was a great game to watch and everyone was cheering and by the end of it they were all ready to go watch the events,” she said. More than 2500 people attended the event, and the fine spring weather meant everyone was in for a cracking good time. The events featured saddle bronc riding, bareback bull riding, steer wrestling, junior calf riding and all the usual suspects which made the event a nine-point rodeo. The contestants were competing for points to help them gain precious leverage on the national leaderboard, bringing competitors from across the country. Mrs Kestel was thankful of the Chapman Valley community and staff who came to support the event, and said by February organisers will be confirming their spot in the 2024 calendar, but “on a different date for everyone’s best interest”.