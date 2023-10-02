Mingenew’s young footy stars Pippa and Blake McTaggart have lapped up the experience of playing a prominent role at the AFL grand final on Saturday. Eight-year-old Pippa was selected as this year’s Auskicker of the Year, and as part of the experience she was able to bring her seven-year-old brother Blake. The pair were the only two Auskickers selected from WA into the side, and had the chance to go to Melbourne for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Pippa was surprised last week by AFL legend Joel Selwood and AFLW player Katie Brennan with the news that she was chosen as the Auskick captain and had won $5000, and she was later sent a message of congratulations from 2023 Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale from Brisbane. As the footy festivities began, the siblings — both mad West Coast fans — went to the Auskick awards night along with the rest of the selected team to be presented with their jumpers. They had the chance to meet and speak to many AFL players, including West Coast star Luke Shuey and 2023 Coleman medallist Charlie Curnow from Carlton. Each member of the team was then presented with their jumper by former Geelong star Selwood, with Pippa given number 17 and Blake number 18. During the presentations, Pippa was brought on stage by Hamish McLachlan to speak to the team, before each of the kids had a chance to see the premiership cup. After making an appearance on Sunrise on Friday, Pippa and the rest of the Auskick team took part in the grand final parade. While the rest of the Auskick team walked around during the parade, Pippa had the chance to ride in style. Joining her on the back of the ute was AFL rising star Harry Sheezel from North Melbourne, as the pair was cheered on by thousands watching the parade. As team captain, Pippa led the Auskick charge of all the players on the ground before their game, running out alongside Blake onto the MCG. Before the grand final began, Pippa was joined by Selwood as the two had a lap around the ground in front of more than 100,000 spectators. The McTaggarts got to watch the game together, which unfolded to be one of the more thrilling grand finals in recent years, as Collingwood took out the 12.18 (90) to 13.8 (86) win over Brisbane. The end result was close to Pippa’s tip of the Magpies by eight points earlier in the week. After Collingwood took home the nail-biting win to become the premiers, the siblings helped present the Magpies players with their premiership medals on the field. Blake presented defender Isaac Quaynor with his medal, while Auskick captain Pippa handed over the medal to Collingwood captain Darcy Moore.