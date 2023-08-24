State and Federal leaders of the National Party toured the Mid West this week, gauging the progress of the rebuilds in Kalbarri and Northampton from cyclone Seroja. Federal leader David Littleproud made the journey from Canberra to Kalbarri on Wednesday, accompanied by the Member for Moore and State leader Shane Love and the Member for North West Central Merome Beard. Kalbarri resident and local tour guide, Guy D’Acosta, showed the trio around Kalbarri, pointing out damage from the cyclone which is yet to be repaired or cleaned up more than two years on. Mr Love said towns such as Northampton had been forgotten, and towns in the Midlands and inland radius had not received as much attention despite incurring significant damage. “Kalbarri has been waiting for too long for Labor to pay attention. The Nationals will continue to advocate for Kalbarri and other communities that have been neglected by this Labor Government,” he said. Mr Littleproud and Mr Love were shown the extent of the damage in Northampton with a trip to the Railway Tavern, which had its roof ripped away during the cyclone, causing significant internal damage. “It is disappointing so little of the money that was allocated for cyclone recovery made it into the many communities that suffered damage,” Mr Love said. Part of the problem in the rebuilding process can be attributed to the absence of accommodation needed for workers completing the reconstruction of the towns. The Labor Government promised a 58-person accommodation site in Kalbarri in 2021, to accelerate the rebuild after the natural disaster tore through, causing an estimated $490.7 million worth of damages, but are yet to deliver the housing. “They selected a site which is highly constrained and difficult to develop and which remains untouched. Among many other promises that this Labor Government has failed to deliver, is a $40 million headworks fund for projects exactly like this, none of that money has found its way to Kalbarri,” Mr Love said. Mr Love said Labor had selected a developer who had since gone in to liquidation, all while local businesses unable to house workers due to the shortage of homes, are feeling the pinch.