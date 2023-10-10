The unmistakable red dirt and outback magic it stirs up was on full display as the Landor Races returned to the Gascoyne for a unique weekend of bush racing. The 102nd running of the event saw 1200 people descend on the remote Eastern Gascoyne Racing Club from September 29 to October 2. Punters were kept busy with 15 races and a full day of gymkhana events, as people around the district and further afield joined in on the on and off track entertainment. The event dates back to 1907, making it one of the oldest bush racing events in the State. The lore surrounding the Landor Races comes from stockmen debating which horse was the fastest. Committee secretary Sandy Wendt said the event had sold out by August, and it was clear on the day everyone was enjoying themselves. “It was a good day, everyone had fun — the ball was a highlight and there were some very well dressed people,” she said. The legacy of former Upper Gascoyne Shire president Don Hammarquist lived on when his horses finished first and second in the Landor Cup. Mr Hammarquist died in June after 30 years of involvement with local government, and an avid attendant of the Landor Races. The 50-person volunteer committee will hold their annual general meeting in December to begin planning for next year’s event.