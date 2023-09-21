Arson squad detectives and forensics officers are at the scene of a horrific fire that destroyed a home in Gnowangerup in the early hours of Thursday. Firefighters rushed to the property on House Street in the Great Southern town not long after just receiving a triple-0 call about 3.07am. They found the home fully engulfed by flames. It is not known if anyone was inside the residence at the time of the fire. Members of the arson and forensic squads arrived at the burnt out home about 10am. They were briefed by firefighters and police. The area is taped off as a crime scene and House Street is closed to the public, along with the nearby intersection of Aylmore Street. A Department of Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed that volunteer crews from Gnowangerup, Katanning and Kojonup, along with career firefighters from Albany, attended the blaze, which was put out by 4.35am. Police also attended the fire and two crews from St John WA were called out. A WA Police spokeswoman said the house was completely gutted by the fire and investigations were continuing. Firefighters and police remain at the home. Western Power were also in attendance. More to come.