Katanning police are urgently seeking help to locate 32-year-old Billy-Jack Williams who they say can assist with an ongoing investigation.

A Facebook post from Great Southern police on Friday morning said public help was needed to locate Mr Williams.

Mr Williams is about 170cm tall, with a slim build, short dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He frequently visits Katanning, Albany and Perth suburbs Cloverdale, Kewdale and Redcliffe.

If members of the public sight Mr Williams they should not approach him and call police immediately on 131 444.

Anyone with information relating to Mr Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.

People providing information to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.