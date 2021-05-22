One man critically injured in light plane crash near Pingrup in WA’s Great Southern
A man has been critically injured in a light plane crash near Pingrup in WA’s Great Southern.
Emergency services responded to a report of a plane crash about 2.30pm near the Nyabing-Pingrup Road, 10km south-west of Pingrup.
It is understood the plane went down in farmland near Willougby Nature Reserve.
The male pilot was the sole occupant.
The crash is now under investigation.
