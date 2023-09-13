The repeal of the botched Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act should occur “immediately” and be split from amendments to 50-year-old legislation, according to the WA Opposition. Nationals leader Shane Love said on Wednesday that although the Premier had announced the repeal of new heritage laws more than a month ago, they remained the “law of the land” and meant land users were “stuck in limbo”. The Government plans to start debate next week on a Bill that would repeal the 2021 Act and make amendments to a 1972 law. Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti told parliament on Tuesday that the Government intended to release the regulations attached to the amendments “very shortly” and before debate on the Bill begins. Mr Love said the State should instead scrap the 2021 law immediately, reverting to the 1972 law, then go through a longer consultation process on amendments. “The 2021 law still has significant penalties and different processes than the 1972 Act, which means that no one can move forward at the moment,” he said. “It is acting as a handbrake on Western Australia and as a matter of great concern for landowners.” Mr Love said a proper discussion and consultation of the amendments would avoid a repeat of the chaos and confusion that occurred when the 2021 law was rolled out in July 2023. “We need to be able to communicate what is in the legislation and regulations with a range of community members, not just a handful of stakeholders,” he said. The changes to the half-century old law include giving Aboriginal bodies the right to appeal approval of destruction of cultural heritage. Other amendments would require landowners who discovered new Aboriginal heritage after an approval was granted to notify the Government and ban gag orders that stopped traditional owners from raising concerns after an approval had been obtained. The State would also embark on a 10-year proactive survey of heritage in key priority areas, avoiding the need for landowners to pay for heritage surveys of their own land. Mr Love dismissed assurances from the Government that land users would not be prosecuted under the 2021 Act ahead of its repeal. “The law of the land is the law of the land. What the Government says it may or may not do is immaterial,” he said. Mr Buti said the Government was yet to bring the repeal Bill to Parliament because the Opposition had asked for it to be delayed until the regulations were released. He promised that the Opposition would receive a briefing on the regulations and that they would have a chance to “consult on them”. “They asked to have the regulations before debate recommenced and they will have them,” Mr Buti said.