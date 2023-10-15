A handful of WA regional towns recorded as high as 90 per cent opposition to the Voice referendum, with No campaigners linking the rejection to the State’s repealed Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act. Agricultural lobby group boss and vocal opponent to the Act, Tony Seabrook, said the results highlighted the deep impact of the failed legislation. WA’s regional division of O’Connor posted a 76 per cent No vote to proposed constitutional change — the equal highest electorate alongside Canning in the State. One polling booth in the small O’Connor town of Lake King recorded the highest No vote in WA at 92.8 per cent. It was followed by the nearby farming community of Newdegate at 91.7 per cent, and the South West town of Duranillin at 91 per cent. Mukinbudin and Munglinup also registered a No vote above 90 per cent. More than 87 per cent of Wickepin voters opposed the Voice, as well as 84 per cent in Wyalkatchem, and 83 per cent at booths in Williams, Wellstead and Woodanilling. The high No poll in O’Connor was followed by the division of Durack, where more than 72 per cent opposed the Voice. In Hasluck, more than 60 per cent voted No. Mr Seabrook said WA Premier Roger Cook should have seen the Voice’s defeat coming after the shambolic rollout of the State’s cultural heritage laws, saying it would have “absolutely” played on the mind of voters on Saturday. The Pastoralists and Graziers Association president had savaged WA Labor’s legislation and was among those forcing the Premier to scrap it just weeks after its July 1 implementation. Mr Seabrook said the failed Act seemed to have “empowered” people to vote No. “I don’t think the Labor Government thought that type of activity would happen,” he said. “While that was the case for the No vote in the West, it was also observed in the Eastern States. The (ACH) Act got a lot of exposure on the eastern seaboard. They were well aware of what had happened over here.” In Katanning, where farmers had hit out at the controversial laws in July, the referendum was opposed by 76.8 per cent of voters. Wagin posed an even stronger No vote at 83 per cent. North of Perth, two other regional booths — Moonyoonooka and Calingiri — polled a 91.5 per cent no vote. Liberal Canning MP Andrew Hastie said Mr Cook “depth charged” any chance the Yes campaign had of success in WA with the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act. Mr Hastie’s division south of Perth polled a 76 per cent No vote. “Once people understood the impact of those cultural heritage laws, they switched off the Voice,” Mr Hastie said. “I think he botched it. People sussed that out, they sensed it, and that’s why I think we saw such a strong (No) vote, particularly in the South West.” Lake Grace Shire President Len Armstrong said many across the area wanted recognition and reconciliation for Aboriginal Australians but felt the Voice was the wrong mechanism. He said the polling in the Shire’s towns of Lake King and Newdegate shouldn’t be viewed as racism. “The Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act definitely would have played a role in the results,” he said. “I have no doubt that it in itself led some people to say, ‘we can’t trust the Government on some of the issues’. “I have no doubt that it led some people to firm up their no vote, and capture those people sitting on the fence. “We need to have recognition and reconciliation. I think people in the regional areas have a greater understanding of that. But clearly the community didn’t feel this was the right way. “We have some common sense; we know what it is all about. We know when we’re being lead down the garden path.” Mr Seabrook said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was wrong to consistently “play down” the State heritage laws as having a “minor” impact on the Voice vote. “His head was so deep in the sand he wouldn’t have known how to pull it out,” Mr Seabrook said. He said there was concern the Voice would have been used as a tool by “vengeful and spiteful people” to achieve “reparations” or compensation and to get non-Indigenous Australians to “pay the rent” for living on Australian land. Volunteering for the No campaign in the Avon Valley towns of York and Greenhills, Mr Seabrook said much of the feedback from No voters on the booths were linked to the ACHA. Mr Cook and WA Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti were approached for comment but were unable to respond on Sunday. At a polling booth on Saturday, Mr Cook had dismissed claims by former PM Tony Abbott that the now abandoned heritage Act had turned West Australians away from the Voice. “Our Government will keep working with Aboriginal people and the Commonwealth, to meet our Closing the Gap targets, to deliver better economic and social outcomes for Aboriginal people across WA,” Mr Cook later said in a public statement.