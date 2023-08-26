The WA Nationals have withdrawn support for the Voice referendum after lengthy debate at the party’s State Conference on Saturday. The country party also resolved to run candidates in metropolitan seats in the Legislative Assembly at the 2025 election — a backup plan in the event that no formal coalition agreement with the Liberals is reached. Rank-and-file party members spent close to 45 minutes discussing a motion that proposed the Voice backflip on the grounds the constitutional amendment as written was divisive and would “give one section of the community far greater access and influence than other sections of the community”. Emerging from what he described as a respectful debate, Opposition Leader Shane Love said his party had decided it did not “trust” the Voice model laid out by the Albanese Government would deliver “meaningful change”. He said the WA Nationals still backed the intent of the Voice and ensuring there “is a way for Aboriginal people to communicate into the body politic their needs”. “But what has been decided is this particular method of a referendum and this particular question that has been put and the handling of this by the Labor government has been rejected,” he said. With a procession of recent polls finding support for the Voice waning across the nation — and the No case well ahead in WA — Mr Love rejected the suggestion that the backflip was politically motivated. “There was respectful discussion but certainly not a unanimous view on the Voice,” he said. “People have a range of views on the Voice… and so there was a diversity of views in the room. “This was not a matter of the party making some sort of shallow bid to gain an electoral advantage. This was an opportunity for people to have their own say on what is a very important issue for the party.” A separate motion debated and passed on Saturday permitted individual MPs to campaign publicly on the Voice however they see fit. Former WA Nationals Leader Mia Davies — who has repeatedly put her support for the Voice on the public record — confirmed she remained locked into a Yes vote. “With political and community goodwill, I believe the Voice could play a part in shifting the dial on the issues we discuss so often — health outcomes, education attainment, suicide rates and over-representation in the criminal justice system,” she said. “It will not be a silver bullet but it can be the start of a different conversation with our First Nation people about our nation’s future.” Asked if the decision to seek candidates to run in Perth seats at the 2025 election was an admission a formal coalition with the Liberals was unlikely, Mr Love said the Nationals were “keeping all of our options on the table”. “We’ve made an overture but at the moment there hasn’t been an agreement (with the Liberals) that has been reached,” he said. “We only have the opportunity at a conference like this to discusses these measures once a year and for that reason, we have to actually consider and put on the table all of the options going forward.” Running city-based candidates in the Lower House would enable the Nationals to boost their profile in Perth. The party hopes doing so would also translate to a bigger share of votes — and more seats — in the Legislative Council, which has been dramatically reshaped as a single Statewide electorate by the Cook Government. “I’m not saying we’re going to run in every metropolitan seat,” Mr Love said. “I’m not suggesting that for one moment. “But where there is an issue or there is a synergy between our philosophy and our ability to represent a Perth community that wants to be involved with us, we’ll take that opportunity.”