The State Government has increased surveillance and control efforts for starlings following higher-than-average numbers being trapped in the Goldfields-Esperance region.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development runs a seasonal surveillance and trapping program in the region to prevent the encroachment of the pest birds from eastern Australia.

Last month, the program removed 20 starlings between Cape Arid National Park and Hopetoun and almost 300 birds near the South Australian border.

Department officers regularly check more than 120 starling lure traps across the area which is twice the size of Tasmania.

Research scientist Dr Susan Campbell said the common starling was considered one of the world’s most invasive bird pests.

“Starlings are a significant threat to WA’s agricultural, social, biodiversity and cultural assets,” Dr Campbell said.

“They cause severe damage to high-value fruit crops, especially stone fruits and grapes, and consume high volumes of livestock feed.

“Starlings also often live near people in large roosting flocks that can cause considerable nuisance through high levels of noise and soiling infrastructure with droppings.

“We encourage rural landholders and local bird enthusiasts to be vigilant and report any unusual activity such as birds on the back of livestock or groups of black birds flying in tight groups.”

Starlings are small to medium-sized birds which have distinctive glossy black feathers with an iridescent green and purple sheen.

From a distance they can look plain black.

They are aggressive birds and can form very large flocks that move, feed and roost together.

The department encourages unusual bird sightings, particularly in the Hopetoun and Esperance areas, to be reported to its Pest and Disease Information Service.

Sightings can be reported through the MyPestGuide Reporter app or via 08 9368 3080 or padis@dpird.wa.gov.au.