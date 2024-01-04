A Geraldton-based company specialising in upcycling in the agricultural space will showcase its agrifood innovation to the world at the global AgriFutures event evokeAG. Energy Farmers Australia is one of 13 agrifood-tech businesses that will shine in the Asia Pacific’s regions premier agrifood-tech event in February 2024. Energy Farmers Australia was established in 2010 by Mullewa farmer Euan Beamont and engineer Tom Vogan. The company uses organic waste streams to create energy by-products that are better for the planet. Organic waste is transformed into environmentally-friendly biochar through a pyrolysis process. It can then be fed to livestock, used for bedding material and can be upcycled into a sustainable product for the building, concrete and bitumen industries. The event is expected to attract 1600 delegates from 20 countries and will give local businesses a chance to showcase their technology and connect with potential investors around the world. Other businesses selected to participate are based in the Perth metropolitan area. Mr Beamont said he and Mr Vogan worked together on converting crop residues into energy and it quickly morphed into working in the biochar industry. “Traditionally, biochar has been demonstrated to provide a benefit when applied to soils however, there is growing global interest in biochar’s ability to store carbon in a very stable form, for hundreds to thousands of years,” he said. “We have spent the better part of the last decade investing into the research and development of our technology and have recently built our first commercial project. “This is a complete end to end and automated process, it will shred, store and pyrolyze a particularly problematic waste stream for a client in the resources industry in the North West of WA.” Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis said she looked forward to seeing how businesses used evokeAG as a launch pad to grow their networks and potentially expand their customer base. “The innovation coming out of WA is incredible, and it’s inspiring to see such diverse and dynamic agri-tech businesses pushing the boundaries and driving change in the industry,” she said.