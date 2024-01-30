A weather system lingering on the western side of the State is creating heatwave conditions in the lower half of WA, with the Mid West and Gascoyne forecast to experience consecutive days above 40C.

Just in time for children to return to school, some areas in the region are set to swelter in temperatures as high as 45C this week.

Geraldton will see three consecutive days forecast at 42C from Wednesday onwards, cooling off in time for the weekend when the trough eventually moves in an easterly direction.

Meekatharra is forecast for 40C on Wednesday, heating up to 41C on Thursday, 42C on Friday and peaking at 44C on Saturday before dropping to 40C and 37C on Sunday and Monday respectively.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Carnamah is forecast to reach 43C, reaching a high for the week on Friday at 45C, before dropping to 41C on Saturday, 33C on Sunday before rising again to 35C on Monday.

Carnarvon reaches its peak on Wednesday hitting 43C, dropping to 41C on Thursday, 33C on Friday, Saturday will be mild reaching 32C before dropping to 30C on Sunday, starting the week at 31C on Monday.

The Wheatbelt region will also see extreme heat during the week, with Morawa reaching temperatures of 43C, 44C and 45C on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday respectively. Saturday will reach 44C, before cooling to 34C and 36C on Sunday and Monday.

Moora will reach 43C on Wednesday, before two consecutive days at 45C from Thursday, cooling off to 38C on Saturday, 31C on Sunday, back up to 34C on Monday.

Meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology, Jessica Lingard said the western trough was an essential part of WA summers, but usually after developing they quickly moved to the eastern side of the State, pushing cooler winds.

“I’d describe it as an atmospheric traffic jam — something in the east is holding it up, preventing it from moving to the east which helps cool everything down,” she said.

February is forecast to be the hottest summer month, reaching most of its highs during the first half of the month.