A group of Blazeaid volunteers have returned to Wickepin to complete as much fencing as possible on farms affected by the 2023 Narrogin East bushfire before the winter sets in after heavy rains that brought a temporary halt to last year’s operation.

“There was a lot of rain and all our vehicles were getting bogged,“ Blazeaid coordinator Rhonda Pilgrim said.

“The farmers were trying to put in the strainer posts and the cement wouldn’t set.”

There are nine Blazeaid volunteers from around Australia camped out at the Wickepin Recreation Centre.

“There’s about 13 farmers that need our help and have registered,” Ms Pilgrim said.

Camera Icon Volunteers making sure the fencelines are straight in 2022. Credit: Isabel Vieira / Narrogin Observer

“Now that seeding is beginning, fencing is important to keep sheep and crops separate.”

Ms Pilgrim said that she hoped to have something done on all of the registered farms before the season turns.

“Some of the smaller ones we’ll get finished, the larger ones I can’t say we’ll get finished, it depends on how many volunteers we get,” she said.

Wickepin locals have been providing the volunteers with hot meals and donations of fresh produce and Elizabeth Bradshaw said that the group had forged a special relationship with the community.

Camera Icon Volunteers recieve hearty home cooked meals. Credit: Daniel Rooney

Camera Icon A donation of pumpkins from the community. Credit: Daniel Rooney

“It’s hard work and we wouldn’t come back if we weren’t appreciated,” she said.

“We’re very appreciated and that is our reward, we’re not looking for a reward but that’s what we get back.”

Long and short-term volunteers are welcome to join the effort.

“Anyone in town can come in and just put in a day,” Ms Pilgrim said.

“We have breakfast and make our lunches then have a muster at 7.30am, everyone heads off and comes back when they are ready.”

The average age of the Blazeaid volunteers undertaking the fencing is 70.

Camera Icon Bushfire affected land between Wickepin and Hammershith. Credit: Daniel Rooney

Camera Icon A section of fencing completed by Blazeaid volunteers on Kilpatrick Road. Credit: Daniel Rooney

Ms Bradshaw said that volunteers of all skill levels are welcome to join the Wickepin crew.

“New people can be made to feel very useful very quickly,” she said.

“It’s very rewarding work, and you’re working with like-minded people who want the same outcome,” Ms Pilgrim said.

“It’s good to be around positive people and it’s good to be able to think that you put up that fence at the end of the day.

“When you get a thank you from the farmer it goes to your heart, these guys are the heart and soul of us.”

Blazeaid crews are working seven days a week in an effort to complete as much fencing as possible before winter sets in.

Volunteers can report to the Wickepin Recreation Centre from 7am.