Hundreds of people descended on the Shire of Wickepin on October 7 for an action-packed day of sun and water fun at the annual Lake Yealering Regatta. Colourful boats, working sheepdog exhibitions, market stalls and Show Ski WA kept the crowd entertained as they gathered on the shady shore. Children were kept busy bouncing on the inflatable playground, enjoying a range of activities and taking trips aboard Lil Louie, believed to be the world’s first ⅓-scale three-trailer road train, as it wound its way through the event. At the end of a hot day, lakeside attendees were able to cool down with a Regatta Mule or two in the licensed area before enjoying the evening fireworks display and music by The Dad Bodz.