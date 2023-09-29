Three teenagers are in hospital after a stolen car they were in smashed into a tree and rolled on Albany Highway. Two 14-year-old boys and one 14-year-old girl are believed to have gone on a joyride over several hours after stealing a white Ford Focus from Yokine in the early hours of Thursday. Police said the car was being tracked by the Police Air Wing but they lost sight of it near Williams. It is understood the teenagers stopped at an Ampol service station in Williams and filled the car with petrol before fleeing without paying. The car was not being chased when it hit a tree about about 20km from Williams on Albany Highway near Extracts Road about 1.45pm. The teens escaped the badly damaged car and ran into bushland, where they were caught by police. The Department of Emergency Services and Fire and Rescue attended the crash scene to clean an oil spill. Police are continuing to investigate the incident. No charges have been laid. The crash comes during a horror week on WA roads, with two brothers and their mate killed in a head-on in Baldivis, and a couple dying in a motorbike accident in Tapping.