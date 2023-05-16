About 20 members of the Narrogin Lions Club met at the Narrogin Bowls Club on Thursday, May 11 ahead of National Volunteer Week for a meal, a laugh and serious business at their monthly meeting.

Once figures were reviewed and recommendations for the distribution of funds raised by the group over the past year were heard, members reflected on the community they serve and what it meant to volunteer.

“One of the problems I foresee is if you look around, a lot of us haven’t got a lot of hair left,” one member said.

Camera Icon Narrogin Lions Club members at the Thursday night meeting. Credit: Daniel Rooney

“It worries me that volunteering isn’t encouraged — getting firewood for people, doing all those non-glamorous jobs, there’s a dire need for younger volunteers.

“If people stop volunteering there are services that will disappear.”

Discussion took place on why there were no younger members at the table with one club member suggesting that younger people are time-poor.

Camera Icon Carol McDougall and Arthur Taylor. Credit: Daniel Rooney

Another Lion dismissed this and said that young community members needed to make time to volunteer.

One suggested that the community might not be aware of the charitable work the club did and that rather than wait for younger members to approach the club the club should be the one to reach out.

All members had a voice at the meeting and the discussion was robust and respectful.

Camera Icon Carol McDougall prepares life vests for a training exercise. Credit: Daniel Rooney

While fellowship is an important aspect of the club, community service is at the fore.

“One thing the Lions Club has done recently is that we purchased a chair for down at the pool to help people with disabilities get into the pool and enjoy the water,” club president Rex Bergin said.

“It cost a lot of money, we got good sponsorship — all we need now is for the community to use it.

“It is a great asset to the community and it’s sad it’s not being used.”

Camera Icon Carol McDougall and Arthur Taylor using the pool lift. Credit: Daniel Rooney

The $22,000 chair was manufactured in Italy.

Fabrication and delivery of the aid were funded by the Narrogin and Wandering Lions Clubs, the Hotham Trust, the Hayes family, Sally Rodgers, Maxine Whitley and Accessibility WA while Steelo’s Guns and Outdoors provided discounted safety vests.

The chair is kept at the Narrogin Leisure Centre and is available for anyone in the community to use.

For the Narrogin Lions, opportunities to volunteer are as important to the club as the volunteers themselves.

“There was a lady in town renting a place and the yard was a hell of a mess,” Mr Bergin said.

“She asked us if we could help out, we went over and cleaned the yard up and she was so grateful.

“We might not rush around like we used to but we’re an asset to the town.”

The meals at the Lions’ meetings are good and so is the fellowship.

Most important to the club, however, is service, ensuring that their charitable work continues and that younger members of the community answer the call.

Anyone interested in joining the Narrogin Lions Club is encouraged to call Arthur Taylor on 0409 864 486.