Police are desperately searching for a young German backpacker who went missing from the Wheatbelt more than a week ago.

Caroline Wilga, 26, was last seen at a convenience store on Stirling Street, near the intersection of Goomalling-Toodyay Road in Toodyay on June 28.

Police believe she last contacted her friends when she in Wialki, near Beacon, about 230km north-east of Toodyay.

Ms Wilga has been backpacking around Australia for the past two years and mainly resides in hostels.

The German national is described as being of slim build, with frizzy or curly long dark blonde hair and brown eyes.

Camera Icon Caroline Wilga, 26, was last seen at a convenience store on Stirling Street, near the intersection of Goomalling-Toodyay Road in Toodyay on June 28. Credit: WA Police

She also has several tattoos, including one which depicts different symbols on her left arm.

Ms Wilga may be travelling in a black and silver 1995 Mitsubishi Station sedan, with the WA registration “1HDS 330.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the whereabouts of Carolina WILGA is urged to contact police immediately on 131 444.