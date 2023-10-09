Major crash detectives are investigating after a 63-year-old woman died in a collision in the Wheatbelt on Monday. Police say a Mitsubishi Lancer hatchback and a Toyota LandCruiser collided at the Brand Highway and Gingin Brook Road intersection in Granville, near Gingin, about 6.55am. The 63-year-old woman driving the Mitsubishi died at the scene. A 45-year-old man who was driving the Toyota and his passenger, a 10-year-old boy, were taken to Joondalup Health Campus with minor injuries. Officers from the major crash investigation section are investigating the collision. It is understood the cars “T-boned” at the intersection. Dashcam or mobile phone vision relating to the crash can be uploaded directly to investigators via this link. Anyone with information or who saw the cars before the crash, are asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online.