Roger Cook has confirmed the Government will scrap new Aboriginal heritage laws, apologising for the “stress, confusion and division” they caused in the community. Four days after The West exclusively revealed the Government would scrap the newly rolled-out Bill, the Premier acknowledged on Tuesday that the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act “went too far”. He said the Government would overturn the 2021 act and restore the 1972 act with “simple and effective amendments”. “The decision has not been taken lightly. It has been made based upon the best legal advice and after detailed discussion and analysis of the many options,” Mr Cook said. The Premier said there would no longer be a requirement for everyday landowners to undertake their own heritage surveys and that the Government would begin surveying high-priority areas of the State. Locations set for development will be surveyed first. Mr Cook said the Government would also abandon the Local Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Survey model — tasked with assessing if a site had cultural heritage — and would instead support existing native title bodies. The Government will also abandon a tiered system of cultural heritage and revert to the old law’s approval system. “Today’s announcement is about listening to the people of Western Australia. It’s about carefully considering the circumstances in front of us. The Juukan Gorge tragedy was a global embarrassment for Australia, something needed to be done,” Mr said. “But our legislative response was wrong.” The Premier dismissed calls from the opposition to sack Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti, saying they were “shrill calls”. Mr Buti also apologised for the rollout of the Act, dismissing calls for his resignation and saying his focus was now on making sure there was a workable regime moving forward. The Minister confirmed amendments to the 50-year-old law would give traditional landowners a right of appeal, require landowners who discovered Aboriginal heritage after an approval was granted to notify the Government and outlaw gag orders that stopped traditional owners from raising concerns. “The amendments we have announced today are a response to listening to the concerns of the community including our caucus members, particularly our regional members who continue to strongly represent their local communities,” he said. “I look forward to working hard to ensure we have an Aboriginal cultural heritage regime that works for all Western Australians.” Mr Buti said feedback from stakeholders, including Aboriginal corporations, was that the 2021 Act was “too complex” for it to simply be amended. Attorney General John Quigley said the amendments to the 1972 law would be introduced to Parliament on Tuesday and admitted the ditched legislation was a “masterclass in the perils of unintended consequences”. “I’ve got nothing but complimentary praise for the Premier who’s come here today and said ‘it was wrong’ and as the new Premier, he’ll set it right. That’’s historic in Western Australia,” Mr Quigley said. “They’ve read written songs about sorry being the hardest word to say because people will pick on you. But he’s had the courage and the integrity to come and stand before Western Australia and say... we got it wrong.” The Attorney General said debate and scrutiny on the amendments would not be gagged or rushed, but that the Government was ready to enact them as soon as the Liberals and Nationals were ready. Mr Cook said the destruction of Juukan Gorge would not have occurred if landholders had been required to come forward with new information after approval was granted. The Premier said a survey would only need to occur if a land user was knowingly disturbing a heritage site and the Government would not undertake a survey on a farmer’s land if the farmer was opposed. Mr Cook also denied the Federal Government had pressured him to scrap the laws because they were hurting the cause of the voice. “I’ve not had any communication with the Prime Minister’s Office or any Federal ministers in relation to these laws. The only contact I’ve had with the Federal Government in relation to these laws is when I contacted the Prime Minister yesterday to announce I will be likely to head in this direction,” he said. The backflip comes just over five weeks since the new heritages laws came into effect and on the same day farmers and pastoralists plan to descend on the steps of Parliament House to demonstrate their anger over the Act. The updated heritage protection regime became mired in controversy following the release of regulations outlining the onerous requirements of the Act around Easter, just two months before the laws were scheduled to come into effect. Other key documents, including guidelines explaining how to carry out investigations and surveys for cultural heritage, were not publicly released until just days before the Act went live on July 1. Not a single Local Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Service — administrative bodies tasked with assessing whether proposed activities might harm places or objects deemed culturally significant — was established in time for the laws to come into effect either. The disastrous rollout prompted calls from the Opposition — as well as a 30,000-signature petition — for the implementation of the laws to be pushed back by six months to allow time for groups captured by the Act to better understand their new obligations. The Premier ignored those pleas and, in a major misstep, sought to portray the Liberals and Nationals’ probing of the legislation as racially motivated. “Every time, like a dog returning to its vomit, these guys come out and trot out these straw man arguments to attempt to distract the members of the community,” Mr Cook told Parliament in June. In mid-July, Mr Cook labelled the Opposition “irrelevant”, said they were “clutching at straws” and should “butt out” of debate over the Act. But with community anger and anxiety mounting — especially among farmers and private property owners with blocks larger than 1100sqm that were not exempt from the Act — Mr Cook’s tone changed markedly from there. After directing his Cabinet to “be humble”, Mr Cook and Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti began signalling they were listening to stakeholder feedback and open to “immediate” changes if necessary. Liberal MP Peter Collier said WA Labor “don’t know how to spell humble” and said Parliament had been treated with “contempt” when the heritage laws were rushed through after debate was guillotined in late 2021. “This is a complete unmitigated disaster and responsibility rests entirely at the feet of the Labor Party,” he said. Shadow planning minister Neil Thomson said the Cook Government had “made a complete and utter mess” of the heritage laws and accused the “arrogant” Premier of failing to display leadership by allowing the saga to drag on as long as it did. “Someone should lose their job — we’d like to see the Labor Government lose its job in 2025,” he said. Nationals MP Mia Davies says the WA Government’s mishandling of Aboriginal heritage laws had set back the cause of reconciliation. “It’s set the entire community on edge and created angst where there needed to be good relationships being built,” she said. Ms Davies said Mr Buti “should go” over the legislation. “The whole process has been a complete debacle, a master class in how not to introduce difficult change,” she said. “Change is always something that needs to be managed. Buti should go. That Minister has presided over what I’ve seen as the worst legislation — introduction, consultation, discussion, parliamentary performance — in my time in Parliament.”