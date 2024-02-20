The State Government has declared another WA farming district to be water-deficient, triggering water-carting procedures to address emergency animal welfare concerns. Grass Patch, north of Esperance, is the latest farming district to be affected by the extreme conditions. The State Government on Tuesday issued a water deficiency declaration, triggering the start of water carting to address emergency animal welfare needs. The declaration follows a similar move in December at Salmon Gums to the north of Grass Patch. The State Government said the latest declaration followed an application from the Shire of Esperance on behalf of seven farmers in Grass Patch, which is 80km north of Esperance. A water deficiency declaration is implemented as a last resort after continued dry conditions have depleted on-farm and local community water supplies. Water will be delivered to previously established tanks at Grass Patch, reducing the distance farmers need to travel to source emergency livestock water. Water carting arrangements will continue during this very dry period to safeguard the commercial interests of farmers. Water carting is being managed by the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation, with support from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and the Water Corporation. DWER said it was liaising with local government authorities and farmers in other dryland areas to monitor their on-farm water storage and requirements. The department was also encouraging local government authorities to consider applying for support through the Community Water Supplies Partnership program in areas of need. Dave Vandenberghe, who farms at Scaddan, south of Grass Patch, this month told the Kalgoorlie Miner he had moved some of his sheep from Salmon Gums when that area was declared water deficient. “We’ve never really had too many water issues until probably the last four or five years,” he said. “We’ve just had very inconsistent rainfall.”