Premier Roger Cook has pledged to cut the costs for regional students travelling to Perth for the famed Country Week inter-schools event, if Labor is re-elected at the March State Election. Mr Cook on Saturday said students who live within 300km of Perth’s CBD would receive a $250 subsidy while those more than 300km away would receive a $500 subsidy. Mr Cook said the subsidy would contribute towards the accommodation costs of the one-week sporting competition held in in the city. “It’s an important way we can continue to contribute to helping WA families meet the cost of living pressures,” he said in Margaret River. “Every regional student should have the opportunity to head to country week and under WA labor, we’ll make sure every regional student has that chance.” Mr Cook also pledged an increase in the pensioner tourist travel card by $100. This would allow for pensioners to have an annual travel allowance of up to $775, including contribution towards taxi services. Mr Cook said it was important to be able to move within the regions as needed. “It’s such an important part of making sure they can move in and around their communities,” he said. “Get to appointments, visit relatives or just deal with the day to day costs of fuel or taxis in their communities. “It’s a real cost of living support package for regional pensioners.” The announcements were part of the State Labor Government’s $34m cost of living initiative for regional pensioners and students. The announcement was made at the Margaret River Farmers Market where Mr Cook said $2m would be funded into the launch of a farmers market grant program. “Farmers markets are the heart and soul of a lot of communities,” he said. “They connect locals, they provide small economic opportunities for micro companies and businesses. “We know they’re growing in popularity.” The new program is said by Mr Cook to provide grants of up to $50,000 to support the sustainability of farmers market. “WA Labor Government is backing local communities and backing regional WA,” he said. The Election will be held on March 8.