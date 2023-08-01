More than 10 South West sawmills claim they are being starved of timber because the State Government is putting a priority on supplying firewood. The forestry industry says it is “fed up with broken promises”, calling out the Government for failing to honour timber supply contracts until the end of 2023. Forest Industries Federation WA chief executive Adele Farina said members have been left “high and dry”, and are now faced with insurmountable uncertainty over the coming months and potential early-than-expected closures. “We have been told that the Forest Products Commission is prioritising the harvesting of firewood over sawlog for the remainder of 2023, leaving businesses expecting their contracted sawlog high and dry,” she said. “This is contrary to the Government’s commitment to our industry and supply commitments made by the FPC earlier this year. It is extremely disappointing, particularly for those businesses that have made decisions based on continuing operations until the end of 2023.” In response the State Government has rejected the firewood claim, saying it was prioritising hardwood timber for local manufacturers. WA Forestry Minister Jackie Jarvis said the FPC regularly makes operational decisions around its harvesting operations to ensure it is delivering on its contract obligations and targets. “Following the historic decision to end native forest logging, the Cook Labor Government is supporting regional communities through our $80 million native forestry transition, which is in addition to the record $350 million to expand WA’s softwood timber plantations — creating and supporting sustainable jobs in the South West,” she said. “This $80 million support included payments to every sawmill with a contract with the FPC to transition out of native forestry and reduced contractual obligations for sawlog deliveries.” Ms Farina said businesses accepted the Government’s payments, that are less than the pre-decision market value, on the understanding that current contracts would be honoured until the end of 2023. “The decision by the FPC to no longer focus on sawlog production will starve our members of resource and make it impossible for sawmills to transition under the new forestry management plan, forcing them to close before the end of 2023. “This means those sawmills will not be there to facilitate the Government’s ecological thinning program and process timber from mine site clearing,” she said. Manjimup Chamber of Commerce president Bevan Eatts was frustrated that assurances to honour sawlog contracts until the end of 2023 by the former minister for forestry Dave Kelly were not going to be met. “It’s really disappointing because all along we were told the native forestry closure would not impact contracted supply,” he said. “I know we’ve changed ministers but I always thought that a contract is a contract. “I find it strange the State Government can’t fulfill contracts with the mill closures that have already occurred, if anything there should be more to go around.” Mr Eatts said if businesses aren’t receiving the guaranteed supply it’s going to be very hard to pivot away from native forest at the end of 2023 and retain their staff. “It’s like we’ve come close to the finish line and the State Government has checked out,” he said. “I really feel for the businesses.”