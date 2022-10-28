The new task force formed to plan a revised water project to replace the ditched Southern Forests Irrigation Scheme has been unveiled.

The State Government announced earlier this month a reference group would be created to lead a water security initiative for farmers after the contentious scheme was officially canned.

Members of the Southern Forests Irrigation Scheme Reference Group have now been announced, consisting of farmers and civic leaders from the Manjimup-Pemberton area.

Among them is Warren-Blackwood MLA Jane Kelsbie, Ian Longson, Denise Jenkins, Monica Radomiljac, John Omodei, Donelle Buegge, Brad Wren, Tom Winfield and Bob Pessotto.

Mr Longson is a former Department of Agriculture and Food director general and agricultural scientist and will chair the group.

The reference group will complement the role of the Warren Donnelly Water Advisory Committee — of which Ms Buegge and Mr Omodei are members — which provides regional water planning and policy advice to government.

Ms Buegge is also a Shire of Manjimup councillor and is joined by Shire of Manjimup deputy president Ms Jenkins.

Ms Radomiljac will bring to the group her knowledge as Southern Forests Food Council chair.

The group will be supported by staff from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation.

Warren-Blackwood MLA Jane Kelsbie and WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the reference group was an opportunity to develop practical and deliverable solutions to the problem of water security for the local horticulture industry in the face of a drying climate.

“We are pleased the Federal Government has agreed to our request to Minister Plibersek earlier this month to retain Federal funding for this project,” she said.

“With the State’s contribution, this provides significant capital to work with proponents to progress a suite of solutions for the region.”

The SFIS would have seen water pumped to a 15GL dam and distributed through 250km of pipelines to farmers but the $80m scheme was stopped after it was deemed not viable based on outdated water modelling.

Newly appointed members of the inaugural SFIS reference group will provide an interim report in three months time that will address future water security in the Lower South West.

Ms Kelsbie said she was excited to be a member of the formative group.

“We have listened and responded to community concerns about water resources in the Warren Donnelly and taken action to progress science-based solutions to water security,” she said.

Ms Kelsbie said the group brought together the views of many to work towards a common goal that is in the best interests of the Manjimup-Pemberton community.