Students were showered with shattered glass after their school bus slid into a tree in WA’s South West.

The bus was carrying 30 Bridgetown High School and Bridgetown Primary School students when went down an embankment near the Walter and Lefroy Road intersection, just after 8.30am.

The bus windows shattered and the bus came to rest against a tree in the water-filled embankment.

Camera Icon A 14-year-old boy was injured in the bus crash. Credit: WA Police

A St John Ambulance spokesman confirmed two crews were sent to the scene and a 14-year-old boy was taken to Bridgetown Hospital with a shoulder injury.

Some parents rushed to the crash and took their children the rest of the way to school.

Bridgetown Primary School principal Judith Dadson said she was thankful that none of the students were injured.

“By all accounts, our students did well in following instructions after the incident,” she said.

“Our deputy principal met our students when they arrived at school on a replacement bus and checked in with them to see how they were feeling.

“Our students were reminded to talk with their teacher if they had any concerns or felt unwell during the day.”