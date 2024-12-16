Collie community members have expressed their concerns about the town’s future if the Coalition implements its nuclear plan at a parliamentary inquiry in the town on Monday. The parliamentary committee on nuclear energy inquiry came to the Collie Ridge Resort for its penultimate session, having visited most major cities and proposed nuclear sites across the eastern States. Several community representatives took the opportunity to speak to the panel including academics, community members, unions and Indigenous elders. The panel was chaired by NSW Labor MP Dan Repacholi, and was deputy chaired by shadow energy and climate change minister Ted O’Brien. One group who took the chance to speak consisted of Noongar elders who questioned the consultation process. Noongar elder Phil Ugle told the panel he was fully against the idea of nuclear. “It’s just a simple no, I don’t care what Government is in or what background you come from,” he said. “We don’t want it and so we’re going to say no, so please understand when we say no we’ve done our homework, we know that it’s no good for nothing.” Following their evidence a number of union representatives spoke to the panel including Australian Manufacturing Workers Union WA State Secretary Steven McCartney and Electrical Trade Union WA Kwinana and South West organiser Simon Brezovnik. Things did get heated between Mr Brezovnik and NSW Liberal MP Simon Kennedy traded barbs over energy options. Mr Kennedy pressed on the viability of green hydrogen arguing if the union was willing to pursue potential future industry with hydrogen, why not nuclear. Mr Brezovnik responded by saying renewables would allow hydrogen to be an option and brought up a 1996 movie. “We can have renewable energy, we don’t need hydrogen, hydrogen is a by-product, another industry that could potentially flow on from renewable energy right, and renewable energy exists now,” he said. “We can deploy it very quickly, and it solves our immediate energy needs, nuclear does not exist like the stuff you’re talking about, it’s not commercially viable. “It brings me back to a movie Keanu Reeves starred in in 1995 (1996), Chain Reaction I think it was. “Nuclear fission has been around the corner, every 10 years it’s going to happen so in another 10 years, it might be another 10 years.” Only one person appeared in favour of nuclear, South West local Nicole Davies said she was spurred to speak after seeing poor consultation for the proposed South West offshore wind farm zone and said she believed nuclear was right for the region. Mr O’Brien spoke to media after the inquiry session and said he had heard a range of views. “Like a lot of these hearings there are people who are pro nuclear, people who are anti nuclear, people who seem to be open minded and could go either way,” he said. “If there was one resounding theme for me, it was jobs. Jobs, jobs, jobs. “Those who are anti-nuclear still spoke about the importance of jobs, those who are pro nuclear said we need nuclear because of jobs and I think that’s the key take out.” The inquiry came just days after the Coalition released their costings which did not include Collie. The Coalition put a $331 billion price tag on its proposal and claims it will be up to $263 billion less than Labor’s energy plan. Collie shire president Ian Miffling is asking for more detail. “The nuclear costings as we understand it, just haven’t included Collie from what we can understand, we only know what we’ve read,” he said. “There’s been no communication direct to the shire to say that these costings include Collie or not include Collie, I just noted in the West Australian newspaper report that there was no mention of Collie so we just take that at face value. “I guess somewhere down the track we will be consulted or told or something.” When asked by media, Mr O’Brien did not say how much a potential Collie reactor would cost but said he had spent time talking to the Collie shire president today. “We did release the costings on Friday, I released the costings on Friday with Peter Dutton, it is now Monday, I am here in person,” he said. “I was delighted to spend some time with the shire president and other representatives and that is why again we are putting communities at the centre. “By virtue of me being here, literally days after making our release of the economics is evidence we are doing just that, putting the community at the centre, that’s the Coalition’s approach.”