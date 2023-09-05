Doctors are fighting to save a Halls Creek rodeo competitor from paralysis after a serious accident during the Open Bull competition at the Robe River Rodeo at the weekend.

Kimberley Stockman and rodeo competitor Roy Hester was transferred from Karratha Health Campus to Royal Perth Hospital by the Royal Flying Doctor Service for spine-saving surgery.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by his family as the father of four undergoes the fight of his life.

Mr Hester’s partner Marieeta Howard wrote on the GoFundMe page that he sustained, “a major injury from a tragic accident whilst competing in the Robe River Rodeo - Open Bull ride on weekend.”

“Roy has broken his C2 Bone (The main bone that connects his neck to his spine) and will require special surgery down in Perth by a spine specialist,” she wrote.

Please help us to raise funds so that we can be with Roy during this time while being transferred to the spine unit at Royal Perth Hospital.

“Any wrong movement to Roy’s body could leave him paralysed. Roy will be bed bound for at least eight weeks if surgery goes well, he will need his family with him during this time to help his recovery.”

Ms Howard said Mr Hester was from Halls Creek and had worked on various stations throughout the Kimberley and the Northern Territory .

“He is a well-loved father and partner to myself and our four young children. Roy is a well-known rough stock rider, rodeo competitor who has followed the circuit throughout the Kimberley for many years.

“Please help us to raise funds so that we can be with Roy during this time while being transferred to the spine unit at Royal Perth Hospital.”

The GoFundMe page has a target of $7000 and it has so far raised $6130.

“Whatever donation you may have big or small it will go towards our travel and accommodation while in Perth and daily living expenses as Roy will be not able to provide for his family for the next few months. I ask if you all can keep Roy in your prayers.”