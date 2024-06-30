A West Australian animal refuge is overflowing with dogs and puppies in need of a home in the latest example of man’s best friend becoming the silent victim of the State’s catastrophic housing shortage and cost-of-living crisis. A1 Wheatbelt Dog Rescue in Northam takes in homeless dogs found wandering the streets or family pets surrendered by country households in the region. The rescue caters to all 43 shires across the Wheatbelt, covering nearly 155,000sqkm. It also offers a lifeline to unclaimed dogs from the pounds in each of those shires, hoping to save the animals from being euthanised. Long-time shelter coordinator Tracy Saurin said she is seeing an increasing number of dogs surrendered as owners are forced to make the heartbreaking decision to give up a family member to keep a roof over their heads. She walks into the shelter daily and faces the dozens of cold, concrete pens holding the dogs desperate for hugs and companionship. Ms Saurin has urged country households that can take on a dog in need not to forget about them. “A lot more dogs are being surrendered, and that’s to do with the tough rental market,” she said. “They finish up at one rental and have to go to a new place that doesn’t allow dogs. “If there are not enough rentals, then a landlord can be ultra-picky. For the past two years, the rental side of things has been a big one.” Amid the acute rental crisis, Ms Saurin said the shelter has also suffered through its own turmoil, with adoption rates at an all-time low, especially in the past two years. “More dogs have come in than are getting adopted, and that’s why every pound is full,” she said. “There’s nowhere for these dogs to go. They spend their time in the pound, and if no one claims them, then they come to us. “It is very, very hard. It just rips at your heart, and it destroys me.” The shelter has been operating for about eight years, and Ms Saurin said the kennels weren’t always filled with farm dogs or surrendered animals. She said pets have often wandered a little too far or had gotten lost, as properties in small towns usually don’t have fences surrounding their backyards. While Ms Saurin is prepared to keep going for these dogs, she said the shelter’s resources were dwindling. She said if people couldn’t adopt, they could consider being a foster carer or donating to the rescue. “The number of dogs coming in is much greater than being adopted or fostered,” she said. “We wouldn’t survive without the food donations; there are a lot of dogs for us to feed, so we wouldn’t survive without the funds. “But we would love more foster carers and donations, of course.” It doesn’t just fulfil a dog’s dream to be adopted; every shelter assistant’s, too. “It is an amazing feeling for them to be adopted, especially if it’s been there for a few months,” she said. You can search A1 Wheatbelt Dog Rescue’s adoption database here.