Police are asking for the public’s help after a pedestrian was fatally hit by a truck while trying to cross Great Eastern Highway on Tuesday afternoon.

Paramedics and firefighters were called to the incident on the highway, near Swamp Road, in Bakers Hill just after 5pm on Tuesday.

“A 38-year-old man was attempting to cross Great Eastern Highway when he was struck by an Isuzu truck,” police said.

The pedestrian was critically injured and died at the scene.

Officers from the major crash investigation section are seeking any witnesses or any dash-cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.