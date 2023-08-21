A driver is trapped inside a vehicle after a road train collided with a truck north east of Perth. Emergency services were alerted to a serious crash about 3.30pm after a road train collided with a truck on Great Northern Highway in Bindoon — 95 kilometres northeast of Perth. It is understood one person is trapped inside a vehicle as a result of the collision near Stephens Road. Multiple paramedics are at the scene alongside a mixture of career and volunteer firefighters from Ellenbrook, Midland, Gin Gin and Toodjay stations. The RAC rescue helicopter has been dispatched to assist with the unfolding situation. A man involved in the crash is set to be flown to Royal Perth Hospital. Motorists are urged to exercise caution as roads remain open. More to come.