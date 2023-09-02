Two people have been killed and two more hospitalised after a devastating crash north east of Albany on Saturday. Police from Gnowangerup and Albany, and St John WA responded to reports of a vehicle rollover on Borden-Bremer Bay Road, just west of Gairdner South Road in Boxwood Hill, about 7.30am on Saturday morning. They arrived at the grim scene to find that two of the car’s passengers — a man and a woman in their 50s — had died, and that two others were trapped inside the grey Toyota Hilux utility, which was resting on its roof. It’s believed the group left Katanning in the early hours of the morning to go fishing at Bremer Bay and the car was travelling east when it lost control, forcing it to veer off the road and roll several times before hitting nearby trees. Firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene and used the jaws of life to extract the two deceased victims from the wreck. The surviving pair, also a man and woman in their 50s, are believed to be the driver and another passenger. One managed to pull themselves out of the vehicle while the other was helped out by a passer-by who reported the incident. Paramedics drove the injured woman to Albany Hospital as a priority before she was later airlifted to Royal Perth Hospital. She is understood to have suffered life threatening injuries and was in a serious condition on Saturday night. The man was taken to the country health campus in a stable condition. It’s understood the victims were two couples from Katanning, with each of the other halves ending up in hospital after the horrific collision. Police say the cause of the crash remains unknown but that they don’t believe weather was a contributing factor. “We are looking it into the fact of whether all the car occupants were wearing seatbelts or not,” Gnowangerup Police Sergeant Tom Grieve said. A roadblock was set up some 15km from the scene of the crash, with motorists travelling along Borden-Bremer Bay Road toward the South Coast Highway and Gairdner S Road intersection urged to find another route. Major crash and forensic officers remained on the scene Saturday night, surveying and mapping the scene to determine the crash’s cause. Anyone with information relating to the crash or who saw the grey Toyota Hilux utility beforehand is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online. Motorists are advised to check the Main Roads WA travel map for the latest road closure information.