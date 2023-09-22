A strike that is already disrupting the supply of chickens to supermarkets and fast food outlets is expected to drag on into next week. Hundreds of workers at Inghams Osborne Park walked off the job for 24 hours on Friday, halting the production of some 98,000 chickens. Workers at a site in South Australia — that can process hundreds of thousands of chickens per day — have also gone on strike. United Workers Union coordinator Louise Dillon said workers were seeking a 6 per cent or $1.50 per hour pay rise to their current $25 an hour pay. The union has notified the Fair Work Commission of a protected action on Tuesday in WA, with the SA strike authorised up to Thursday. “We believe that today’s action is going to have an impact on the supply chain here in Western Australia,” Ms Dillon said. “Those chickens are sold in Aldi, Coles, Woolworths, KFC, everywhere. If people want to go and get KFC for footy finals, this isn’t the weekend to go and do that.” Ms Dillon said workers had been offered an increase in pay of 0.05 per cent, which was “not good enough”. “We’re talking about cents here and workers need dollars,” she said. “We’re in the midst of a cost of living crisis.” Ms Dillon also blasted the company, which has posted an increase in profit of 72 per cent, for threatening striking worker’s backpay and “bullying” and “intimidation tactics,” with eight police officers monitoring the “peaceful protest” from across the road. “It’s a protected industrial action and members earning $25 an hour were threatened with arrest,” Ms Dillon said. “This is an absolutely huge commitment for (workers) who are earning $50,000 a year. A day out the door is a very substantial amount of money for them to be losing.” Ms Dillon revealed the union was launching a petition and urged the public to get behind the workers who produced the chickens they enjoy. Australian Manufacturing Workers’ Union secretary Steve McCartney said the workers had done extra shifts to help the company during COVID and deserved a pay rise to help keep up with inflation. “Not many chickens got killed today. These people’s actions probably saved the lives of 70,000 chickens. And they’ll be out there taking this action till they win,” Mr McCartney said. Ingham worker Merly Holgate has worked for Inghams for 33 years and said with the rising cost of living she had nothing left over at the end of the week. “Petrol is $100 a week for me and they are only offering an extra 70 cents per hour,” Ms Holgate said. “We are asking for a reasonable offer from the company.” An Inghams spokesperson told The West negotiations in WA were continuing and the company was working with businesses to minimise disruptions.