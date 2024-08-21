The Liberal Party has selected farmer and businessman Mic Fels over former Wildcats and Western Force boss Nick Marvin in its bid to win back a Perth seat lost at the last Federal election. After narrowly winning preselection to Swan — which covers Perth’s inner-southern suburbs such as South Perth, Belmont and Cannington — Mr Fels will face Labor’s first-term MP Zaneta Mascarenhas. The seat was held by Liberal MP Steve Irons for 15 years, until he retired and Ms Mascarenhas turned it red off the back of a 12 point swing. Labor holds the seat with a 9.3 per cent margin after a redistribution. Mr Fels — who bought a home in the electorate four years ago and splits his time between Perth and Esperance — is understood to have defeated Mr Marvin among local delegates with 38 votes to 34. The professional sports manager also failed to win preselection for the State seat of Riverton in 2021. Liberal members this week also chose City of Gosnells councillor David Goode over two other candidates to be its nominee for Hasluck in Perth’s east. Labor’s Tania Lawrence defeated Morrison government indigenous affairs minister Ken Wyatt at the last election and holds the outer-metro seat on a 10-point margin. Sean Ayres, a young former party staffer and lawyer, has won Liberal preselection in the safe Labor seat of Burt — held by Veterans Affairs Minister Matt Keogh — after attracting little support when he ran for the battleground seat of Tangney. The party also lost the seats of Curtin to independent Kate Chaney, and Pearce and Tangney to Labor in 2022. It has preselected former Uber boss Tom White, former State MP Jan Norberger and IT professional Howard Ong respectively to win them back. And it chose veteran and award-winning journalist Matt Moran for the new seat of Bullwinkel. Labor is yet to preselect for the seat — which it holds on a notional margin of 3 per cent, while the Nationals selected former State leader Mia Davies. A State preselection will soon be held for Mandurah where councillor Peter Jackson is favoured against James Hall. There will be a three-cornered contest in Landsdale between City of Wanneroo councillor Marizane Moore, former Youth Parliament member Jacques Lombard and Crown dealer Diem Hoang. The only nominee for the safe Labor seat of Cannington was consulting firm director Bruce Henderson.