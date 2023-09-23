The man who was fatally shot in the chest on a suburban street in Kalgoorlie can be revealed as 58-year-old Dave. Dave was shot dead in an alleyway near Whitlock Street on Friday after police were forced to open fire. The man’s family on Saturday released a statement which requested that the 58-year-old only be referred to as Dave. They continue to assist police with the investigation and have asked for privacy in the wake of the tragedy. The tense ordeal unfolded about 12.15pm after police received a call about a man with a firearm in the suburban alleyway. It is believed Dave — who was armed with a handgun — made the call. Upon arrival police gave the 58-year-old several warnings, however, he advanced on them and up to three shots were fired by police. The West Australian understands Dave died in a local hospital just before 1.30pm. At least one police car was also damaged in the shooting incident. In a statement released late on Friday afternoon, WA Police said the incident was a “confirmed police shooting” and that the man had died as a result. “As per standard protocol for critical incidents, detectives from major crime division have been deployed to Kalgoorlie to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the statement read. “Officers from the internal affairs unit have also been deployed to Kalgoorlie, and will have oversight of the investigation. “The officers involved in the incident are being provided health and welfare support.” The West on Friday revealed that police have a copy of the initial phone call that was made to police, and it is at this stage believed that Dave made the initial call. That phone call will be analysed further as part of the major crime division-led inquiry. The officer’s bodyworn cameras will also form a major part of the investigation.A police spokesman on Friday said that based on that preliminary assessment it appears the officers involved acted in accordance with policy and their training. The firearm has been seized and is subject to ongoing forensic examination. At this time it is not known if it is a working firearm.