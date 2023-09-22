Detectives are investigating whether an armed man shot dead by police in Kalgoorlie on Friday may have called officers to the scene moments before they opened fire on him. Tragic new details surrounding the incident are beginning to emerge after the man, believed to be aged in his 50s, was fatally shot in the chest, when officers opened fire on him in an alleyway. The incident unfolded about 12.15pm when police received a call about a man armed with a firearm in an alleyway near Whitlock Street. It’s believed up to three shots were fired. At least one police car was also damaged in the shooting incident. “Police attended and during the incident firearms were discharged and the man received serious injuries,” a police spokeswoman said. In a statement released late on Friday afternoon WA Police said the incident was a “confirmed police shooting” and that the man had died as a result. “As per standard protocol for critical incidents, detectives from major crime division have been deployed to Kalgoorlie to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the statement read. “Officers from the internal affairs unit have also been deployed to Kalgoorlie, and will have oversight of the investigation. “The officers involved in the incident are being provided health and welfare support.” The West Australian understands the man died in a local hospital just before 1.30pm. The West can also reveal that as part of the major investigation into the shooting, police will explore whether the man shot initially called police to the area about the armed person. It’s understood police have a copy of the initial phone call that was made. Police believe at this stage the shot man is the person who made the initial call. That phone call will be analysed further as part of the major crime division-led inquiry. The officers bodyworn cameras will form a major part of the investigation. Residents on nearby Davidson Street told The West on Friday they heard multiple shots coming from the alleyway behind their homes. The suspected shooting happened within 300 metres of Goldfields Childcare Centre. Christie Frame, the educational leader at the centre, said that although the 58 children at the centre during the incident were none the wiser and unharmed. Workers and parents are disappointed they were only alerted to the incident via social media posts. “Essentially we didn’t know about it, very disappointing,” she said. “We heard and saw police cars go past, we heard the sirens, but no one heard gunshots, we were lucky we were all inside at the time.” A student at the nearby John Paul College student said the school was not locked down during the drama. “I just thought that was so close to the school, it was lucky they didn’t come into the school because all the gates are open … it’s so close, and the primary school (is) next door as well, and their gates are open, and I just thought ‘wow, we’re very lucky not to have anything happen to us’,” he said. Ms Frame said the centre, which is about 200 metres from the incident, would have sprung into lockdown in the event of any firearms incident in the town. “It would’ve been nice to know so we could have been ready for anything. We would have locked our doors, covered our windows,” she said. “It’s a bit scary, it’s lucky all the children were inside and it was downtime for them instead of playing outside.” Lifeline 13 11 14