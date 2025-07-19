Federal Opposition Leader Sussan Ley is heading back to WA, this time to visit remote and Indigenous communities across the Kimberley region.

Fresh from a three-day-visit to Perth this week, Ms Ley has pencilled in August 1-4 for a visit up north, visiting communities like Broome, Kununurra and Wyndham.

She will be joined by Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians, Kerrynne Liddle, and local Member for Durack, Melissa Price.

“The Coalition’s vision is for a country that works alongside Indigenous Australians, in dignity, opportunity and mutual respect,” Ms Ley said.

“We want Indigenous communities to be places where everyone, especially women and children, feel more than safe – but empowered.

“I promised a fresh approach at the outset of my leadership and part of that will be listening to Indigenous Australians where they are, with my outstanding colleague Kerrynne Liddle.”

Ms Ley said Liberal MP Julian Leeser would represent the Coalition at the Garma Festival, Australia’s largest Indigenous gathering, in north-east Arnhem land at the same time.

“We value the opportunity to be part of Garma and I know Julian will bring the insights of the festival back to our Shadow Cabinet table,” Ms Ley said.

Ms Ley’s decision to make two visits to WA in a space of a fortnight highlights how important the west is to the Coalition’s chances of of becoming a political phoenix.

The Federal Liberals hold just four out of 16 seats here in WA and desperately want to improve on that at the expected 2028 federal poll.

Senator Liddle said attention was often on the Northern Territory. But she said the Coalition was aware of communities with significant challenges in regions across the country, like far north-west Australia.

“This trip is an opportunity to understand why the local rates of Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, family violence, suicide, hospitalisations for chronic illness, diabetes and heart failure are some of the highest in the nation,” she said.

“We are also keen on hearing good stories where progress is being made and that includes understanding what’s needed for greater economic prosperity, social inclusion and progress.”